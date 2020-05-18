COVID-19 providing great opportunities for Kerry to diversify

COVID-19 is providing great opportunities for Kerry to diversity and promote remote working and satellite offices.

That’s according to Director of Economic and Community Development with Kerry County Council, Mike Scannell.

He was speaking following the publication of a council report on the harsh economic impact COVID-19 is having on Kerry.

Mr Scannell believes tourism has been remarkably stable, but feels Kerry needs to reimagine its economic activity and promote remote working.

Mike Scannell says the county development plan, the review of which was due to start at the end of April, will now take into account the economic impact of the pandemic.

He says the new plan may be very different from what it might have been, had there been no coronavirus outbreak.