Jimmy Moloney, Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District, speaks to Jerry about how the Coronavirus pandemic presents an opportunity for us to be more biodiverse.
Claim Kerry and Cork have highest incidence of home help being withdrawn
It’s claimed Kerry and Cork have the highest incidence of home help being withdrawn.That’s according to CEO of Age Action, Paddy Connolly.At the start...
Stockpiling increases consumer food sales for Kerry Group
People stockpiling food led to a positive impact in consumer food growth according to the Kerry Group Q1 Interim Management Statement.The statement says there...
No plans to close direct provision centre in Cahersiveen
There are no plans to close a direct provision centre in Cahersiveen, where there has been an outbreak of coronavirus, according to the Department...
Does Covid-19 Present an Opportunity for More Biodiversity? – April 30th, 2020
Debenhams Staff Protest at Store Closure – April 30th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Patricia O’Sullivan who along with other members of Debenhams staff staged a silent protest in Manor West yesterday over the decision...
Frontline Shoutouts – April 29th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...