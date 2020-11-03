COVID-19 having some positive effects of society

COVID-19 is having some positive effects of society.

That’s according to Professor Rose Anne Kenny, President of the Irish Gerontological Society and director of the Mercer’s Institute for Successful Ageing at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

She’s the founding Principal Investigator of Ireland’s largest study on ageing, the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing.

Professor Kenny believes the pandemic is altering the social policy response to ageing, as the nursing home model will be changed after outbreaks of virus.