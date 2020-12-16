Covid-19 outbreak at primary school in Killorglin

A large outbreak of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a primary school in Killorglin.

It’s reported that up to 15 cases have been confirmed at Scoil Mhuire in the town.

2 cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed at a secondary school in Killorglin.

Two members of staff at the Intermediate Secondary Killorglin have contracted the virus. The school says they are following all public health guidelines and teaching at the school is continuing as normal.

The increase in COVID-19 cases comes just days after very low case numbers in the county.

Kerry now ranks fourth lowest in the country in terms of incidence rate of the virus with 32.5 cases per 100,000 people.