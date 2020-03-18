COVID-19 community testing site operational in Kerry

A community testing site for COVID-19 has been established in Kerry.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says there are three sites in Cork; in the city, North Cork and in west Cork, and one in Kerry, in line with a national plan to roll out 19 community testing sites for the virus.

Over 140 people were tested on Monday at these centres; capacity at the sites will increase significantly in the coming days and the process will become more streamlined.

24 nursing staff from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare have been trained to work alongside staff in the ambulance service to take swabs from those referred for a test by their GP.

Testing is by way of GP referral only and those coming for testing must have a GP referral and an appointment.