COVID-19 Community Assessment hub to be established in Castleisland

Community assessment hubs are to be opened in Kerry and Cork for COVID-19 patients.

Staff are currently being trained to operate the hubs.

As part of its response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is planning to open several community assessment hubs in the region.

They will be located at Castleisland Primary Care Centre, Bantry Primary Care Centre, The Gilbert Centre in Mallow, Ballincollig and Cork City.

It is hoped the Castleisland facility will open next week.

These hubs, which will be open seven days a week, will be for patients who have or may have a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 when their doctor decides they need a face-to-face clinical assessment.

The locations, which will be mostly staffed by GPs with the support of nurses and physiotherapists, can only be accessed by a patient who is referred by their GP or SouthDoc and will help those who need an assessment but don’t require immediate hospital care.

Once seen at the hub, patients may either be asked to return home, to enter isolation or to attend an acute hospital.

In the coming days, 120 staff will be trained to work in the hubs and GPs will be made aware of how to refer patients to them.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare paid tribute to all staff members who are working extremely hard to get the hubs ready in a very short timeframe.