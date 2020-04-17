COVID-19 claims 44 more lives

44 more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the Republic.

8 more cases have been confirmed in Kerry.

The latest daily update shows that 25 men and 19 women passed away; 25 patients had an underlying medical condition.

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 84.

33 people who died were located in the east, three in the south, three in the north west and five in the west.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 530.

709 more cases have been confirmed; 596 were reported by laboratories in Ireland and 112 cases were confirmed following tests sent to Germany.

It means the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 13,980.

3,347 cases are healthcare workers.

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years.

2,082 cases (16%) have been hospitalised; of those hospitalised, 294 cases have been admitted to ICU.

8 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kerry; there are now 254 cases in the county.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 6,567 followed by Cork with 945 cases.