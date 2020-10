Kerry Senior Hurling manager Fintan O Connor has confirmed a case of Covid-19 in the squad.

The side take on Antrim in the Allianze Hurling League final on Sunday week.

Fintan says that they are following all health and safety guidelines outlined by the HSE and will make sure that this will be first and foremost priority in the squad.

Injury concerns are also in play as the Kerry panel prepare for the clash with Antrim.