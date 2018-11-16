Cousin of Waterville man seriously injured in France says he has received huge support

The cousin of a Waterville man who was seriously injured in a road collision in France says he has received huge support.

Mike Curran was hit by a car in France while coming to the end of a trip of a lifetime with his girlfriend Sara O’Shea; the pair had cycled thousands of miles from China before tragedy struck.

The 32-year-old accountant sustained a traumatic brain injury and will need intensive rehabilitation in a specialist centre in the UK.





An online GoFundMe campaign has raised almost €125,000 to date.

Members of St Brigid’s GAA Club in Dublin, where Mike played, and staff at Mike’s former workplace Grant Thornton are hosting fundraising bike-a-thons in the coming days.

Mike’s cousin Kieran Clifford says he has received support from Kerry, Dublin and beyond:

You can view the GoFundMe page for Mike Curran here: