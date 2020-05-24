Courts Service passes on information on newly disqualified drivers in Kerry to relevant bodies

The Courts Service says it passes information on newly disqualified drivers in Kerry to the relevant bodies.

It was replying to a query, following Radio Kerry revealing that only one-fifth of disqualified drivers in Kerry surrendered their licence in recent years.

Drivers who accumulate 12 penalty points or lose their licence through a court disqualification are required to return their license to the National Driver Licence Service.

Between 2017 and 2019, over 140 drivers with Kerry addresses were disqualified from driving through an accumulation of penalty points, while 756 were put off the road through a court disqualification – that’s a total of 900 drivers.

Only 175 drivers – or less than one-fifth of the total – surrendered their licences following being disqualified from driving in the past three years.

The Courts Service says that, in relation to driving disqualifications handed down in Kerry courts, it passes information on as required.

It says the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, along with the gardaí, receive details pertaining to the disqualified driver.

The National Driver Licence Service then can perform a matching exercise to determine the drivers disqualified from driving through court rulings.