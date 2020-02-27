Courts Service CEO to visit Tralee to discuss future plans for the service

The CEO of the Courts Service is to visit Tralee to discuss future plans for the service in the town.

Chief Executive Officer of the Courts Service Angela Denning will meet with Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly on Monday.

Deputy Daly says the national body wants to keep the service in the town centre, but the Sinn Féin TD believes it should remain on Ashe Street, where it’s currently based.

He acknowledges there are difficulties with current building, particularly access issues, adding there’s been no investment there in years.

However, he says unutilised space in the current building could provide extra courtrooms.

The former Denny Factory site was proposed as a location for a new courthouse, but Deputy Daly wants the opportunity to show the Court Service what could be achieved on Ashe Street: