Courtmacsherry Horse and Pony Racing Results

Jerry Daly joins us with the results from todays racing
Evening Sports Update
GOLFJon Rahm has won the Irish Open for the second time in three years.The Spaniard shot 16 under par, two clear of Andy Sullivan...
Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results
County Senior Football League - Divison 3 Skellig Rangers 3-10 Tarbert 2-11Rose Hotel U16 Division 5 Co. League Final Full time Kilcummin : 4-7 Moyvane : 2-5Rose Hotel...
Pitch And Putt Munster Matchplay – Results
Jason O Connor brings us the results from the Munster Matchplay
Time to change your UK license for your Irish one – July 5th, 2019
With Brexit looming over us, UK license holders must exchange it for an Irish one before October 31st. Conor Faughnan, Director of Consumer...
Breastfeeding your 4 year old – July 5th, 2019
Ríona O’Connor, from Tralee but who currently lives in the UK, has gone viral after she shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her 4...
Is a roundabout needed for Farranfore? – July 5th, 2019
Listener Brigid O’Connor says it’s time there’s a roundabout in Farranfore to stop traffic from Kerry Airport backing up. She spoke to Mary earlier.