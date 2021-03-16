Court told no major incidents in Killarney after number of men leave town

Killarney court has heard there have been no major incidents in the town since a number of men have resided outside the county.

Four men arrested yesterday appeared in Killarney District Court today, in relation to a number of incidents which allegedly occurred in Ballyspillane on December 25th, 2020.

The court heard the alleged offences are part of a three-year feud in the town.

41-year-old Michael Harrington of Hill Top Upper, Ballycasheen is charged with violent disorder at Ballyspillane on December 25th last; 42-year-old Michael O’Brien of Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane is charged with aggravated burglary at 11 Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane on the same date; Christopher O’Brien of the same address is charged with criminal damage at 11 Hazelwood Drive on the date, as well as aggravated burglary; and Luke O’Brien aged 21, again of the same address, is charged with violent disorder on the same date.

Represented by barrister Pat O’Sullivan, instructed by solicitor Kieran O’Brien, all four men sought bail.

Gardaí requested a number of conditions, including all accused men stay off social media, have no contact with residents and family members of 11 Hazelwood Drive and reside in Kildare.

However, there were objections from Mr Harrington’s and Christopher O’Brien’s representative about staying outside of Killarney, save for court appearances and consultations.

Gardaí told the court that since the two men have resided in Kildare, there have been no major incidents in the town.

Detective Garda Finbarr Donovan added Christopher O’Brien is facing other charges in relation to the feud in Ballyspillane, which has been ongoing for 2-3 years.

Judge David Waters imposed the condition on all four men that they do not return to Killarney, aside for reasons relating to the case.

All cases have been adjourned to April 7th in Tralee District Court.