Court sittings may move to Limerick if Island of Geese site in Tralee is rejected for new courthouse

Tralee is in danger of losing its court sittings to Limerick, if a proposal to move the town’s courthouse to a vacant site on the Island of Geese, isn’t given the go-ahead.

That’s according to Sinn Fein councillor Pa Daly, who’s accused the Court Service and Department of Justice, of ‘having a town over a barrel’.

Detailed proposals are currently being developed for the public realm and amenity areas within the site, which was once the location of the Denny factory.

Proposals are also being developed for the community building, residential and enterprise space on the site, with an architect being appointed in September.

These proposals are in addition to ongoing discussions with the OPW about moving the courthouse from its current location on Ashe Street, to the Island of Geese site.

Speaking at the Tralee Municipal District meeting, Cllr Sam Locke said the Department of Justice should renovate the existing courthouse, as the proposal to move it was ‘not sitting well’ with the people of Tralee.

Tralee Town Manager Michael Scannell, however, told the meeting the Courts Services were only interested in the Island of Geese site and deemed no other available site suitable.

Responding to this, Cllr Pa Daly said there were too many closed minds in the Court Service, and that they were threatening to move the court sitting to Limerick.

Cllr Norma Foley said this was tantamount to blackmail, and suggested the council write to the OPW immediately and send out a clear message that Tralee would not be bullied on this issue.