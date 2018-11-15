Court hears man accused of murdering Tralee woman refused to leave while fire officer performed CPR

A man accused of the murder of a Tralee woman, refused to go out of the room in his rented flat as fire brigade personnel attempted to resuscitate her, telling a fire officer that he was ‘used to seeing dead bodies’.

Cathal O’Sullivan, a native of Charleville in North Cork, denies the murder of Nicola Collins, a native of St Brendan’s Park in Tralee, at his rented flat at Popham’s Road, Farranree in Cork city on March 27th 2017.

The trial is continuing before a jury of nine men and three women at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork.

Fire Officer Tadgh O’Mahony told the court how he and two colleagues arrived at Mr O’Sullivan’s flat at 3.13am on the morning in question.

Mr O’Mahony told how Mr O’Sullivan directed him down a corridor and up a stairs, where he found Ms Collins lying naked on the floor, with apparent bruises to her arms, face and torso.

He said she was still warm, but wasn’t breathing, so he began CPR.

He said he advised the accused to go into another room, but he refused to go, saying he was ‘used to seeing dead people’ .

He said he asked Mr O’Sullivan when he had last seen her alive, and Mr O’Sullivan replied that they had gone to bed around 2am, and that he’d woken some time later when he heard some gurgling noises.

Earlier, the jury had heard a recording of an emergency 999 phone call – which Mr O’Sullivan made to ambulance control – in which he told them he’d performed CPR on Ms Collins but had got no response.

The officer instructed Mr O’Sullivan to put the woman flat on the floor, and told him how to pump her chest.

Mr O’Sullivan responded by saying he’d been doing that, but it wasn’t working.

The trial continues before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon.