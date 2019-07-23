Court case against Killarney shopping centre owner struck out

Court proceedings against the owner of a Killarney shopping centre by a tenant have been struck out.

An injunction was sought in the district court last month, and the judge directed the owners of the Innisfallen Shopping Mall either remove new locks on provide keys to tenants.

The Circuit Court sitting in Killarney today heard that order had been adhered to, and while further proceedings may be brought, this case was being struck out.

These proceedings had been brought by Tim Jones, who runs a butcher shop in the Innisfallen Shopping Mall on Killarney’s Main Street; there are five tenants in the complex.

The court previously heard it was alleged the owners, XDev Real Estate Two Limited of Upper High Street, Killarney, put new locks on the building.

In Killarney District Court on June 5th, the owners were directed by the judge to remove the new locks or provide keys to tenants.

Today, solicitor for the plaintiff Padraig O’Connell asked Judge Terence O’Sullivan in Killarney Circuit Court to have the case struck out with a request for all costs, noting the district court judge’s order had been adhered to.

Mr O’Connell added it was likely there would be further proceedings on the matter.