Court of Appeal temporarily reinstates six-mile ban on trawling by large vessels

The Court of Appeal has temporarily reinstated a ban on large vessels trawling within six miles of the coast.

Under the Policy Directive, introduced in March 2019, vessels over 18 metres in length could not trawl within six miles of Ireland’s coast.

This was then overturned in October of last year after two fishermen challenged its validity in the High Court.

The High Court decision has been appealed by the state, and the Court of Appeal has reinstated the ban until it hears the case in late June.

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has welcomed the Court of Appeal’s decision, adding it’s a step in the right direction to protect small and inshore fishermen.