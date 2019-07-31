Couple rescued from camper van in North Kerry

There are lessons to be learned following an incident which saw two people rescued from the roof of a camper van near Ballylongford.

Their vehicle became partially submerged at Carraig Island in the Shannon Estuary at around 5 o’clock this morning.

The two occupants made their way to the roof to avoid the rising water.

Kilrush RNLI responded to the emergency call from Valentia Coast Guard; the Kerry Fire Service, Gardaí and Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue also assisted with the rescue.

Both occupants were successfully brought to safety.

Kilrush RNLI Lifeboat press officer Charlie Glynn says this incident highlights the need for people to be aware of their surroundings: