Couple let down by lack of Government support over flooding of their Listowel home

A couple who fear their Listowel home will flood for a third time have asked for Government support.

Arthur and Liene Gabrielyn bought their home in Gortacrissane, Listowel in 2010 but weren’t informed it was built on a flood plain.

Following heavy rainfall in 2015 and 2017, the nearby river overflowed, resulting in over a foot of water coming into their home.





The couple can no longer get insurance.

Fearing their home will flood again, Liene says they asked for help from the Office of Public Works and Kerry County Council but feel let down by the lack of support.