County U21 Hurling Honours For Crotta

Crotta O’Neill’s have won the County U21 Hurling Championship.

The Final saw them defeat Lixnaw 0-13 to 0-11.

While the victors made the most of their physical ability, there was an outstanding display by the full back line and Jordan Conway performed similarly at the opposite end of the pitch.





Crotta had the first two points inside the opening 4 minutes and went on to open up a four nil advantage. They were 5 ahead four minutes from the short whistle and led 0-10 to 0-4 at half time.

Lixnaw got the deficit back to 3, at 0-11 to 0-8, after 48 minutes but Crotta remained in charge, leading 13 to 10 going into added on time.

Lixnaw pulled one back (Shane Conway put over 7 placed balls for Lixnaw in the second half) but Crotta were not to be denied.

