GAELIC GAMES

East Kerry will face Feale Rangers tonight in the County Under 21 Football Championship Final.

The Feale Rangers Manager, Brian Scanlon says his players haven’t had much game time in the build-up to tonight’s final.

East Kerry Manager Jerry O’Sullivan says his team will need to improve on recent performances if they’re to emerge victorious tonight.

Throw-in at Austin Stack Park is at 7pm and we’ll have reports after the news at 7, 8 and 9 o’clock tonight.