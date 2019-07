The draw will be made at lunchtime for the Acorn Life County U21 Football Championship.

It will be live on Radio Kerry at 1.15.

East Kerry are the holders, having beaten Dingle in the final last year.

The teams in the Championship are:

Mid Kerry

Dr Crokes

South Kerry

Austin Stacks

Kenmare District

Kerins O Rahillys

East Kerry

Gneeveguilla

St Brendans

Laune Rgs

St Kierans

Shannon Rgs

Feale Rgs

& West Kerry

Round 1 is to be played on Tuesday August 6th.