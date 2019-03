The fixtures for this weekend’s opening round of the County Senior Hurling League have been confirmed.

The first round games in Division 1 will see St. Brendan’s at home to Ballyduff at 2.00pm on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Causeway entertain Crotta O’Neill’s at 3.30.





Kilmoyley welcome Ballyheigue at 12 noon on St Patrick’s Day and later on Sunday, Abbeydorney host Lixnaw at 5.00pm.