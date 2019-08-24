County Senior Hurling Champions To Be Crowned Tomorrow

The Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior hurling champions will be crowned tomorrow.

Causeway, seeking a first title since 1998, go up against Lixnaw, who’re looking for back to back titles.

The sides face off at 3.15 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Radio Kerry’s Timmy Sheehan looks ahead to the final

Mike O’Halloran brings us this preview

Causeway manager Stephen Goggin talks about the Causeway team. He first talks about current injuries.

Mark Foley gives us the news from Lixnaw

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/lixnaw-4.mp3