County Senior Football League Review

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

An Ghaeltacht 5 4 0 1 95 69 26 8

Legion 5 3 0 2 102 56 46 6

Rathmore 5 3 0 2 113 94 19 6

Spa 5 3 0 2 90 78 12 6

Dr Crokes 5 3 0 2 105 95 10 6

O`Rahilly’s 5 3 0 2 92 85 7 6

Austin Stacks 5 3 0 2 77 74 3 6

Kilcummin 5 3 0 2 79 77 2 6

Dingle 5 3 0 2 84 85 -1 6

Na Gaeil 5 1 0 4 60 96 -36 2

Templenoe 5 1 0 4 77 109 -32 2

St Mary’s 5 0 0 5 47 103 -56 0

Dr Crokes 3-15 An Ghaeltacht 2-14

Austin Stacks 0-16 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-9

Killarney Legion 3-18 Na Gaeil 0-6

Dingle 1-10 St Mary’s 0-9

Rathmore 6-18 Templenoe 2-12

Spa Killarney 3-10 Kilcummin 1-15 Breda O’Shea reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bredaft-6.mp3

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 2

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Glenbeigh-Glencar 5 4 1 0 71 53 18 9

Kenmare Shamrocks 5 4 0 1 77 63 14 8

Ballymacelligott 4 3 0 1 67 49 18 6

Dr Crokes 5 3 0 2 96 84 12 6

Annascaul 5 3 0 2 67 59 8 6

Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 5 2 1 2 66 57 9 5

John Mitchel’s 5 2 1 2 72 78 -6 5

Beaufort 4 2 0 2 60 60 0 4

Brosna 5 2 0 3 69 83 -14 4

Ardfert Football Club 5 1 0 4 53 61 -8 2

Glenflesk 5 1 0 4 64 80 -16 2

Desmonds 5 0 1 4 78 113 -35 1

Beaufort 2-15 Castleisland Desmonds 2-13

Dr Crokes 3-13 Brosna 0-9

Kenmare 2-9 Dromid Pearses 1-11

Ballymacelligott 1-17 John Mitchel’s 0-17

Ardfert Football Club 1-15 Glenflesk 1-10

Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-14 Annascaul 1-10 Tim Moynihan reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/TIMFT.mp3

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Gneeveguilla 5 5 0 0 97 56 41 10

Ballydonoghue 5 4 0 1 78 65 13 8

Keel 5 3 2 0 55 51 4 8

Listry 5 3 1 1 58 65 -7 7

Currow 5 3 0 2 75 83 -8 6

Listowel Emmets 5 2 1 2 72 64 8 5

Firies 5 2 1 2 79 79 0 5

St Senan’s 5 2 1 2 69 70 -1 5

M’town/C’maine 5 1 1 3 86 80 6 3

St Pats 5 1 1 3 66 63 3 3

Fossa 5 0 0 5 61 68 -7 0

Lispole 5 0 0 5 57 109 -52 0

St Patrick’s Blennerville 3-14 Lispole 1-4

Listry 1-7 Fossa 1-6

Listowel Emmets 2-12 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-13

Ballydonoghue 2-11 Firies 2-9

Keel 0-12 Currow 0-10 Timmy Sheehan reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/timmyft-14.mp3

Gneeveguilla 3-7 St Senan’s 1-9

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 4

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Laune Rangers 5 5 0 0 89 60 29 10

Duagh 5 4 1 0 51 38 13 9

Churchill 5 3 1 1 81 64 17 7

Reenard 5 2 1 2 80 69 11 5

Waterville 5 2 1 2 86 83 3 5

Finuge 5 2 1 2 58 67 -9 5

Skelligs Rgrs 4 1 1 2 60 58 2 3

Castlegregory 4 1 1 2 49 48 1 3

Tarbert 4 1 1 2 44 45 -1 3

Cordal 5 1 1 3 72 78 -6 3

St Ml’s-F’more 5 1 1 3 67 87 -20 3

Valentia 4 0 0 4 25 65 -40 0

Churchill 3-8 Finuge 0-10

Castlegregory GAA Club W/O Valentia Young Islanders –

Duagh 1-10 Reenard 1-5

Cordal 0-14 St Michael’s-Foilmore 1-11

Laune Rangers 3-14 Waterville Frank Caseys 2-12

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 5 Gr A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Beale 5 5 0 0 93 21 72 10

Scartaglin 5 5 0 0 100 34 66 10

Dingle 5 3 0 2 72 70 2 6

Ballyduff 5 3 0 2 57 59 -2 6

Sneem/Derrynane 5 3 0 2 81 84 -3 6

K O`Rahilly’s 5 2 0 3 68 92 -24 4

M’town/C’maine 5 1 0 4 72 91 -19 2

Dr Crokes 5 1 0 4 64 91 -27 2

Tuosist 4 1 0 3 40 67 -27 2

Kenmare 4 0 0 4 30 68 -38 0

Beale 2-14 Miltown/Castlemaine “B” 1-2

Played in Bob Stack Park Ballybunion Beale saw off the challenge of Miltown/Castlemaine. Callum McSweeney opened the scoring with a point for Beale quickly followed by two further points from Ger O’Gorman and Eric Daly before Miltown/Castlemaine registered their first point from Derek Twiss. Beale continued to attack but found the visitors tough to break down until Beale put over two long range points from Ian Mannix and Cormac Linnane. Miltown /Castlemaine counter attacked at pace and Beale had to rely on some good defending to keep the ball out of their net on two occasions. Just before half time Beale struck for two quick goals from Barry O’Mahony and Ger O’Gorman, set up by brilliant passes for both goals by Eric Daly, to give the home side a comfortable lead at half time 2.08 to 0.01. The visitors hit the Beale net at the beginning of the second half through Jonathan O Sullivan and then added another 2 points soon after from Derek Twiss and Alan Hickey. That was as good as it got for them as Beale went on to add further points by Jeremy King, Ian Mannix, Killian Walsh O ‘Boyle and Cormac Linnane to give Beale another two well deserved county league points. A creditable mention must go to Jono O’Connor and to Dwight Bacalso for their hard working effort all through.

Sneem/Derrynane 3-16 Kerins O Rahillys “B” 1-7

This was a comprehensive win in the end by the home team. They started brightly with two Tim Murphy points. Then Rahilly’s got a goal through J Keane and a point in quick succession. However this didn’t worry the home team who were at this stage a man down, as they soon rattled off six successive points to leave the score 9 points to 1-2 at half time. Sneem/Derrynane had a point straight from the throw-in from Conor O’Brien and then completely took over with Morgan O’Donoghue (2pts), Tim Murphy (2pts), Dion Burke (1pt) and Conor O’Brien(1pt) to lead 1-15 to 1-2 after 13 minutes. Rahilly’s to their credit plugged away, scoring 5 points before a Conor O’Brien penalty and a further goal and a point from Denis Sullivan gave the home team a deserved victory. Remaining Kerins O Rahillys scorers were; S. Walsh, Brian Scanlon, K. Johnson Horgan, 2pts each and D. Fitzgerald, 1pt.

Ballyduff 0-7 Scartaglen 5-9

Scartaglen overcame a depleted Ballyduff to continue their winning run. Scart’s greater ability to create and convert goal scoring opportunities was the key difference on the day. Eddie Horan, Daniel Murphy and Shay Walsh all found the net in the first half and Scart led 3-2 to 0-4 at the break. Further goals from Brian Hanrahan and Eddie Horan increased the Scartaglen lead in the second half. Paul Carroll’s super long range point was the pick of the Ballyduff scores. Padraig Harrington and Darragh Goulding worked hard in attack but the Scart fullback line, marshaled by Padraig Reidy, was on top throughout. Substitute Florence McCarthy wowed the crowd with several high catches at midfield and landed two points of his own amid an impressive cameo appearance as his team ran out comfortable winners 5-09 to 0-07.

Scart scorers: Eddie Horan 2-03, Daniel Murphy, 1-02, Shay Walsh 1-01, Brian Hanrahan 1-00,

Florence McCarthy 0-02, Niall Casey 0-1.

Ballyduff scorers; Philip Lucid, 4pts,,Paul O Carroll, Padraig Harrington and Kevin Bowler, 1pt each.

Tuosist Kenmare Shamrocks “B”

Tuosist conceeded

Dr. Crokes “C” 1-8 Dingle “B” 0-16

Dingle got their scorers from; David Diony O Connor and Stephen Boland, 4pts each, Patrick Sheehy, 2pts and 1pt each coming from; Noel Steede, Ruadhan McCarthy, Jack O Sullivan, Mark Evans, Patrick Devane and Joe Saunders. Crokes, with Jamie Doolan firing in a first half goal, added a few points also during the game. Garry O Connor, Sean O Neill and a 45 converted by goalkeeper Adam Carey completed their scores.

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 5 Gr B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Kilgarvan 5 5 0 0 95 44 51 10

Knocknagoshel 4 4 0 0 66 51 15 8

Cromane 5 2 1 2 108 76 32 5

Moyvane 5 2 1 2 64 77 -13 5

Austin Stacks 4 2 0 2 79 41 38 4

Asdee 4 2 0 2 55 48 7 4

John Mitchel’s 5 1 2 2 55 97 -42 4

Ballylongford 3 0 2 1 53 59 -6 2

Legion 3 1 0 2 33 52 -19 2

Beaufort 4 1 0 3 39 63 -24 2

Rathmore 4 0 0 4 41 80 -39 0

John Mitchels “B” 1-9 Rathmore “B” 0-10

A tough evenly matched encounter with Mitchels finding the net in the first half through Brian Costello who was their top scorer with 1-4 and at the break the home side led 1-6 to 0-3. Mitchels were always in front on resumption and with Man of the Match Stephen Bowler on his debut playing a blinder. Their remaining scorers were Darcy O Sullivan, 4pts, Conor Hurley, 2pts. For Rathmore; Mark T Reen, 5pts, John Hickey, 2pts, Michael O Mahony, Paul Reen and Fionn Houlihan 1pt each.

Cromane 0-15 Knocknagoshel 1-14

Knocknagoshel pipped Cromane in a game dictated by a strong breeze blowing straight down the Cromane field. Cromane had first use of that significant advantage and built up a 0-10 to 0-1 lead and looked to be in a commanding position. The home side had eight different point scorers in this first half with the pick of the scores an outside of the right effort from corner-back Liam Teahan. Donnchadh Walsh was also in fine form around the middle. However, a goal in the 24th minute from Knocknagoshel substitute Shane O’Connell proved to be the game’s vital score. Cromane would end up ruing two excellent goal chances that were coughed up in this first half. At the break Cromane led by 0-13 to 1-4.⠀ Knocknagoshel dominated the next 20 minutes and drew level with 12 minutes left. Edmond Walsh then kicked a series of frees as his brother James and Mike also started to impose themselves on the game. Three more Edmond Walsh frees and a John Brosnan point on the run put Knocknagoshel three up, 0-13 to 1-13, with eight left and in control as they now had the aid of that strong breeze. Cromane tried to mount a comeback and got their first score of the second half via a Sean O’Sullivan free a minute later before late frees from Knock’s Edmond Walsh and Cromane’s Darren Houlihan ended the day’s scoring with Knocknagoshel in control. This was Knocknagoshel’s fourth successive win, leaving them in a good position for promotion.

Killarney Legion 2-14 Ballylongford 0-12

A downpour delayed the throw in for this encounter making for some difficult handling in the opening period. Ballylongford were on top in the early exchanges but failed to convert their chances and with two counter attacks Peter McCarthy had Legion 1-1 to no score ahead. Joe McCarthy got Bally off the mark with a pointed free in the 6th minute and by the end of the first quarter were just a point behind with Ciaran O’Connor,Darren Murphy and Thomas Doherty getting on the scoreboard. The game ebbed and flowed for the remainder of the half with Ballylongford finishing strongly to level the game. Legion 1-5 Ballylongford 0-8. The second half continued where it left off with both sides swapping points adding three points a piece by the end of the third quarter but two minutes later Legion took a decisive lead scoring 1-1 in quick succession. Ballylongford pressed forward looking for a goal but failed to find the net and Legion went on to finish the stronger adding on a further six points.

Legion Scorers; P. McCarthy, 1-3. A. Moynihan, 3pts, D. Twomey, 3pts, S. McCarthy, 1-2, M.O Sullivan, 1pt.

Ballylongford; Ciaran O Connor, 7pts, Darren Murphy and Joe McCarthy, 2pts each, Thomas Doherty, 1pt.

Austin Stacks “B” 1-8 Kilgarvan 0-12

Kilgarvan made it five wins out of five with a narrow one point win over the home side. The visitors led by three points to one at the end of the first quarter but in the 17th minute the Rock were awarded a penalty when Cathal O’Reilly was fouled and Shane Carroll made no mistake from the spot for what turned out to be the only goal of the game. This however did not have any effect on Kilgarvan as they went on to score a further five points to two for Stacks during the second quarter and went in at half time with a two points lead (0-8 to 1-3). With both sets of defences excelling the second half was equally as tight. On this occasion the home side just shaded it, scoring five points to four but even though they came close on at least two occasions they could not get that vital goal to bring them over the line. The visitors made better use of their chances – they had just three wides during the course of the hour, to twelve for the home side and were deserving winners in the end. They had some key players throughout the pitch, including Gearóid Fennessy and Jack Foley in the centre and men like Daniel Casey, Patrick O’Shea and John Mark Foley up front.

Scorers:

Austin Stacks: Shane Carroll (1-4 – penalty goal; 2 frees), Pa McCarthy (0-2); Brandon Patterson and Donagh McKivergan (0-1 each).

Kilgarvan: Patrick O’Shea (0-5 – four frees), Gearóid Fennessy and Daniel Casey (0-2 each), Jack Foley, Richard O’Sullivan and Conor Shortall (0-1 each).

Beaufort “B” 0-11 Moyvane 1-9

An Eamon Flaherty goal with 2 minutes to go was the crucial score as Moyvane beat Beaufort after a very exciting game. Beaufort led at half time 0-7 to 0-5 having dominated possession, with good performances from Ian McGillicuddy, Danny Healy and Padraig Hallissey. Martin Stack inspired the Moyvane comeback which resulted in the late goal, putting them 2 points up. Beaufort launched one last attack and a high ball was floated into the square. Sean Foley rose highest to punch the ball goalward in a great attempt for the winner, but it went inches over the crossbar. However once again Martin Stack was on top of his game with 7 points; Mike Woods, Shay Leahy, Shane Quinn and Jerry Clancy played exceptionally well for the visitors. Eamon Flaherty, 1-1, Jerry Clancy, 1pt got on the scoresheet.