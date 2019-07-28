County Senior Football League Review

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 1
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Austin Stacks 10 7 0 3 179 128 51 14
Dr Crokes 10 7 0 3 204 155 49 14
K O`Rahilly’s 10 7 0 3 207 161 46 14
Dingle 10 7 0 3 174 161 13 14
Rathmore 9 6 1 2 177 143 34 13
K Legion 9 5 1 3 157 110 47 11
An Ghaeltacht 10 5 0 5 140 139 1 10
Spa 10 5 0 5 169 171 -2 10
Kilcummin 9 4 0 5 148 140 8 8
Na Gaeil 10 2 0 8 133 199 -66 4
Templenoe 9 1 0 8 114 192 -78 2
St Mary’s 10 1 0 9 108 211 -103 2
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 3-15 St Mary’s 1-13
Dingle 1-13 An Ghaeltacht 0-13
Dr Crokes 3-19 Na Gaeil 2-6
Austin Stacks 0-19 Spa Killarney 2-6
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 2
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Kenmare 9 7 1 1 153 120 33 15
John Mitchel’s 10 6 1 3 144 136 8 13
Gbeigh-Glencar 9 5 2 2 118 110 8 12
Beaufort 9 5 1 3 145 135 10 11
Ballymac 9 5 1 3 176 151 25 11
P Na Dromoda 9 4 1 4 125 113 12 9
Desmonds 10 3 3 4 191 200 -9 9
Annascaul 10 4 1 5 156 165 -9 9
Dr Crokes 8 4 0 4 134 141 -7 8
Glenflesk 9 2 1 6 123 142 -19 5
Brosna 9 2 0 7 120 157 -37 4
Ardfert 9 2 0 7 102 117 -15 4
Glenflesk 2-11 Beaufort 0-10
John Mitchel’s 3-10 Dromid Pearses 0-15
Castleisland Desmonds 6-13 Annascaul 3-12
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 3
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Ballydonoghue 9 8 0 1 159 116 43 16
Gneeveguilla 8 7 0 1 159 100 59 14
Listry 10 6 2 2 127 132 -5 14
Mtown/Cemaine 9 4 2 3 158 139 19 10
St Senan’s 9 4 1 4 123 128 -5 9
Keel 9 3 3 3 99 112 -13 9
Listowel Emmets 9 3 2 4 126 130 -4 8
Currow 9 4 0 5 142 150 -8 8
St Pats 9 3 1 5 129 125 4 7
Firies 9 3 1 5 142 148 -6 7
Fossa 10 2 0 8 148 149 -1 4
Lispole 8 1 0 7 101 184 -83 2
Listry 1-9 Listowel Emmets 0-12
St Patrick’s Blennerville 3-12 Fossa 1-8
Keel 0-14 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-11
Credit Union Senior Football League Div 4
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Duagh 10 8 1 1 118 91 27 17
Churchill 9 7 1 1 138 103 35 15
Laune Rangers 9 7 0 2 152 111 41 14
Finuge 9 6 1 2 141 115 26 13
Castlegregory 9 6 1 2 101 90 11 13
Reenard 10 4 1 5 159 139 20 9
Waterville 9 4 1 4 139 138 1 9
Skelligs Rgrs 10 4 1 5 121 133 -12 9
St Ml’s-Fmore 9 2 1 6 112 138 -26 5
Tarbert 9 2 1 6 92 130 -38 5
Cordal 9 1 1 7 105 124 -19 3
Valentia 10 0 0 10 30 96 -66 0
Duagh 1-13 Skelligs Rangers 1-8