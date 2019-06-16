County Senior Football League Review

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 1

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

An Ghaeltacht 5 4 0 1 95 69 26 8

K O`Rahilly’s 6 4 0 2 123 102 21 8

Kilcummin 6 4 0 2 105 87 18 8

Spa 6 4 0 2 110 96 14 8

Austin Stacks 6 4 0 2 97 84 13 8

Dr Crokes 6 4 0 2 117 104 13 8

Legion 6 3 0 3 111 68 43 6

Rathmore 5 3 0 2 113 94 19 6

Dingle 6 3 0 3 94 105 -11 6

Na Gaeil 6 1 0 5 78 116 -38 2

Templenoe 6 1 0 5 94 140 -46 2

St Mary’s 6 0 0 6 57 129 -72 0

Rathmore 1-10 An Ghaeltacht 1-8 Timmy Sheehan reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTTimmySheehan-1.mp3

Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-25 Templenoe 2-11

Kilcummin 2-20 St Mary’s 0-10

Spa Killarney 4-8 Na Gaeil 3-9

Austin Stacks 3-11 Dingle 0-10

Dr Crokes 0-12 Killarney Legion 0-9

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 2

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Glenbeigh-Glencar 6 5 1 0 84 64 20 11

Kenmare Shamrocks 6 5 0 1 99 77 22 10

Annascaul 6 4 0 2 90 67 23 8

Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 6 3 1 2 82 70 12 7

Ballymacelligott 5 3 0 2 81 71 10 6

Beaufort 5 3 0 2 77 71 6 6

Dr Crokes 6 3 0 3 104 107 -3 6

John Mitchel’s 6 2 1 3 84 98 -14 5

Brosna 6 2 0 4 80 100 -20 4

Desmonds 6 1 1 4 98 125 -27 3

Ardfert Football Club 6 1 0 5 64 74 -10 2

Glenflesk 6 1 0 5 77 96 -19 2

Kenmare 3-13 Ballymacelligott 2-8 Breda O’Shea reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bredaft-7.mp3

Glenbeigh/Glencar 0-14 Ardfert 0-11

Glenbeigh/Glencar maintained their lead at the top of Division 2 after a hard fought 3-point victory over a young Ardfert side.

Darren O’Sullivan opened the scoring for the home team but this was quickly cancelled out by a free from Nathan Driscoll. Ardfert were well up for this clash and began to take the game to Glenbeigh/Glencar. However a combination of poor shooting and good defensive play from the Glenbeigh/Glencar backs prevented them from making their early dominance show on the scoreboard. Once again Darren O’Sullivan put the home side in front and once again Ardfert’s Nathan Driscoll levelled the game. Glenbeigh/Glencar were well on top in the possession stakes especially around the middle of the field where Fergal Griffin and Colin McGillycuddy were dominant. Great work by Fergal Griffin led to yet another Darren O’Sullivan point. Despite having 80% of the play the Glenbeigh/Glencar forwards were guilty of some very poor shooting with four wides in succession. This poor shooting kept Ardfert in the game and when given the chance their forwards didn’t disappoint, kicking three unanswered points to put them up by five points to Glenbeigh/Glencar’s three. When it looked like Glenbeigh/Glencar could not buy a score up stepped Fergal Griffin with an excellent point to leave the bare minimum between the teams. Ardfert’s Nathan Driscoll extended their lead with his fourth point of the half but Caolim Teahan registered his first point on the stroke of half time. Despite Glenbeigh/Glencar’s dominance they found themselves trailing by a point-Glenbeigh/Glencar 0-5 Ardfert 0-6. Unbelievably Glenbeigh/Glencar had 14 wides and 3 shots dropped into the goalkeeper’s hands in what was a first half that the Glenbeigh/Glencar forwards will quickly want to forget.

Ardfert were fast out of the blocks in the second half and wing back Brandon Barrett kicked a great score to put two between the teams. Just when it looked like Ardfert could cause a major upset the Glenbeigh/Glencar forwards finally found their rhythm and great scores from Darren O’Sullivan, Daniel Griffin and Caolim Teahan with two put the home side in front by nine points to seven. At this stage Glenbeigh/Glencar were on top all over the pitch and their forwards were now playing more as a unit. However a mistake in the Glenbeigh/Glencar defence gave Shane Griffin the opportunity to close the gap between the sides and he duly obliged putting one point between the teams. Great fielding by Jack Brosnan and a quick ball into Kieran Courtney resulted in a fine point from him and this was quickly followed by a Tommy Cahill point. A rare Ardfert attack had the Glenbeigh/Glencar backs in trouble but a great block by Jack Brosnan followed by a superb save by Donal O’Neill, deflecting a goal bound shot over the bar, kept the home side in front. Darren O’Sullivan scored another point but once again wing back Brandon Barrett slotted over to keep Ardfert in touch. Another superb point from Darren O’Sullivan looked to have wrapped up the points for the home side but once again Ardfert battled back with two unanswered points. Despite owning the ball for most of the game Glenbeigh/Glencar had to endure a nervous last couple of minutes with the bare minimum between the teams. However the Glenbeigh/Glencar backs stood firm and a last minute score from substitute Jason McKenna secured the points for the home side.

Castleisland Desmonds 2-14 John Mitchel’s 0-12

Annascaul 3-14 Dr Crokes 1-5

Beaufort 1-14 Brosna 0-11

Dromid Pearses 1-13 Glenflesk 1-10

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 3

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Gneeveguilla 5 5 0 0 97 56 41 10

Ballydonoghue 6 5 0 1 98 73 25 10

Listry 6 4 1 1 69 74 -5 9

Keel 6 3 2 1 63 71 -8 8

Listowel Emmets 6 3 1 2 87 73 14 7

St Senan’s 6 3 1 2 85 82 3 7

Currow 6 3 0 3 84 98 -14 6

Firies 6 2 1 3 88 90 -2 5

M’town/C’maine 5 1 1 3 86 80 6 3

St Pats 6 1 1 4 78 79 -1 3

Fossa 6 1 0 5 93 75 18 2

Lispole 6 0 0 6 64 141 -77 0

Fossa 5-17 Lispole 0-7

St Senan’s 2-10 St Patrick’s Blennerville 0-12

Ballydonoghue 3-11 Keel 0-8

Listowel Emmets 2-9 Currow 0-9

Listry 0-11 Firies 1-6

Gneeveguilla v Milltown/Castlemaine abandoned to to injury

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 4

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Laune Rangers 6 6 0 0 100 68 32 12

Duagh 6 4 1 1 59 49 10 9

Churchill 6 4 1 1 99 76 23 9

Finuge 6 3 1 2 89 72 17 7

Castlegregory 6 3 1 2 69 67 2 7

Reenard 6 2 1 3 99 89 10 5

Skelligs Rgrs 5 2 1 2 74 70 4 5

Waterville 6 2 1 3 95 99 -4 5

St Ml’s-F’more 6 2 1 3 83 96 -13 5

Tarbert 5 1 1 3 56 63 -7 3

Cordal 6 1 1 4 84 92 -8 3

Valentia 6 0 0 6 30 96 -66 0

Laune Rangers 1-8 Duagh 0-8 Tim Moynihan reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTTimMoynihan-1.mp3

St Michael’s-Foilmore 2-10 Waterville Frank Caseys 0-9

Finuge 6-13 Valentia Young Islanders 0-5

Laune Rangers 1-8 Duagh 0-8

Churchill 2-12 Tarbert 0-12

Skelligs Rangers 0-14 Cordal 0-12

Castlegregory GAA Club 3-11 Reenard 3-10

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 5 Gr A

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Scartaglin 6 6 0 0 111 39 72 12

Beale 6 5 0 1 98 32 66 10

Dingle 6 4 0 2 96 83 13 8

Sneem/Derrynane 5 3 0 2 81 84 -3 6

Ballyduff 6 3 0 3 70 83 -13 6

K O`Rahilly’s 6 3 0 3 88 110 -22 6

M’town/C’maine 5 1 0 4 72 91 -19 2

Tuosist 5 1 0 4 40 67 -27 2

Dr Crokes 6 1 0 5 82 111 -29 2

Kenmare S 5 1 0 4 30 68 -38 2

Dingle 5-9 Ballyduff 2-7

Kerins O’Rahilly’s 3-11 Dr Crokes 1-15

Credit Union Senior Football League Div 5 Gr B

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS

Kilgarvan 5 5 0 0 95 44 51 10

Knocknagoshel 5 5 0 0 79 60 19 10

Moyvane 6 3 1 2 95 88 7 7

Asdee 5 3 0 2 65 57 8 6

Cromane 6 2 1 3 117 86 31 5

Austin Stacks 5 2 0 3 90 54 36 4

Ballylongford 5 1 2 2 78 90 -12 4

Legion 5 2 0 3 64 95 -31 4

John Mitchel’s 6 1 2 3 64 110 -46 4

Rathmore 5 1 0 4 71 93 -22 2

Beaufort 5 1 0 4 52 93 -41 2

Rathmore 5-15 Beaufort 1-10

Knocknagoshel 1-10 John Mitchel’s 1-6

Ballylongford 1-10 Austin Stacks 0-11

Asdee 1-7 Cromane 1-6

Moyvane 6-13 Killarney Legion 1-8