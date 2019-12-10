County Senior Football League Final Confirmed For Saturday

The County Senior Football League Final has been confirmed for Saturday.

Rathmore will be home to Austin Stacks in the Division 1 decider.

Throw-in is down for 2 o’clock.

The Mid Kerry Minor Football Championship Final, for the Derry O’Sullivan Memorial Shield and sponsored by Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin has been refixed for Saturday December 21st.

Laune Rangers and Beaufort are to clash at 2 that day in Glenbeigh.

The Annual General Meeting of the Crotta Hurling Club will be held on Saturday 14th December at St. Columbas Centre, Kilflynn at 7.30.

All members are requested to attend.

Please return nominations and motion forms to Club Chairman Paddy Weir, Castletown, Kilflynn by 8 tonight or via email [email protected]