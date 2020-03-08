County Senior Football League Div 4 Review

By
radiokerrysport
-

Finuge 1-9 Waterville Frank Caseys 1-8

Knocknagoshel 1-14 Tarbert 0-9

Beale 1-5 Fossa 0-7

Castlegregory GAA Club 1-18 Lispole 0-6

Skelligs Rangers 1-7 Reenard 0-6

Scartaglin 1-9 Firies 1-4

Jason O’Connor Firies v Scartaglen

