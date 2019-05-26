Currow 2-18 Firies 5-7
Gneeveguilla 0-20 Lispole 3-3
County Senior Football League Div 2 Review
Kenmare 3-15 John Mitchel's 0-11
County Senior Football League Div 1 Review
Dr Crokes 4-18 Templenoe 1-15
County Senior Football League Div 3 Review
Currow 2-18 Firies 5-7 Gneeveguilla 0-20 Lispole 3-3
How We Treat People in Direct Provision – May 24th, 2019
CEO of the Immigrant Council of Ireland, Brian Killoran told an Oireachtas committee this week that victims of sex trafficking have been asked to...
Theresa May Announces Her Departure – May 24th, 2019
Just under three years after taking office, today Theresa May announced that she will be standing down as UK Prime Minister on June 7th....
Dancing to My Death – May 24th, 2019
Fr Daniel O’Leary, who was originally from Rathmore, was a renowned author, priest, teacher and speaker. Last year, he was told he had cancer....