County Senior Football League Div 1 Review

By
radiokerrysport
-

Spa Killarney 2-12 John Mitchels 2-10

Kilcummin 1-7 Kerins O’Rahilly’s 0-8

Austin Stacks 2-5 Kenmare 0-7

Dingle 1-10 Dr. Crokes 0-9

Beaufort 0-11 Rathmore 0-10

Colm Kelly reports on Rathmore v Beaufort

