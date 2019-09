Fixtures have been set for Round 3 of the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

They’re to be played as two double headers.

St Brendans versus Shannon Rangers & Kerins O’Rahillys against East Kerry are to take place on Saturday at Austin Stack Park.

They’re to throw-in at 5 and 7 respectively.

A day later at Fitzgerald Stadium it’s West Kerry v Kenmare Shamrocks & St Kierans against Kilcummin.

Starting times on Sunday are 1.30 and 3.15.