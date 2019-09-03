County Senior Football Championship Fixtures To Be Confirmed Tonight

The CCC of County Committee will meet tonight to confirm fixtures for the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

Round 1 was due to be played over the weekend of September 14th and 15th but has had to be put back due to the All-Ireland Final replay.

Round 1 is now set to take place on September 21st and 22nd, with Round 2 the following week and Round 3 on October 5th and 6th.

For Rounds 1 and 2 there will be a result on the day.

Meanwhile, most games in Round Eleven of the County League will not now go ahead next weekend due to the unavailability of Inter County players and the need for some matches to be played at the same time.

Also, the draw for the County U21 Hurling Championship will be made at the meeting tonight.