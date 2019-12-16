County Scor Champions Crowned

The Glenbeigh/Glencar Sports Hall was the setting on Sunday for an outstanding County Final of Coiste Scor Na nOg, featuring 21 clubs from around the County.

Proceedings got under way with the Quiz and here it was a ding dong struggle that needed a tie breaker with Spa and Tralee Parnells. But, at the end of the day the honours went to former All Ireland winners from Spa; (Emer O Keeffe, Donal Hickey, Sean Hickey, Ian Coffey) who got 52 out of 60 correct answers prior to the tie break. Ballymacelligott came in 3rd place. Next up were the Figure Dancers where Dromid Perarses just edged out Laune Rangers into second place. Six Solo Singers took part in this discpline but at the end of proceedings it was Dr. Crokes;( Liam Randals) and, Caide Ban Chorca Dhuidhne (Caoimhe Ni Chiobhain) to the forefront with the former to go forward. In the Recetation catagory Fintan O Sullivan, Reenard got the judges verdict with Eabha Healy, Glenflesk in second place. Just leading up to the interval we had the Ballad Groups with 4 in all competing and with entertainment to the full East Kerrys Glenflesk took first place over St. Pats, Blennerville. In the Novelty competition Reenard came up trumps with Tralee/St. Brendans a close second. Instrumental Music- 6 clubs competing and first went to Finuge, North Kerry Football who got the nod over their neighbours from North Kerry Hurling Board Crotta, who tied with Kilcummin, East Kerry for second place. In the final discipline of the evening it was the nifty footwork of the Set Dancers from Spa; 2017 All Ireland champions who edged out Dromid Pearces.

All the winners will now go through the Munster Finals which will take place in the Eire Og G A A Pavilion, Ovens County Cork on Sunday January 5th, 1-30pm. Both All Ireland Finals of Scor Na nOg , (Saturday February,1st, 2020) and Scor Sinsear , (Saturday April 25th, 2020)will this year be taking place in the I. N. E. C. Killarney

QUESTION TIME

1 Spa East Kerry Board

2 Tralee Parnels, Tralee/St/ Brendans

FIGURE DANCING

1 Dromid Pearces, South Kerry Board

2 Laune Rangers, Mid Kerry Board

SOLO SINGING

1 Liam Randals, Dr. Crokes, East Kerry Board.

2 Caoimhe Ni Chiobhain, Caide Ban ChorchaDhuidhne

RECITATION

1 Fintan O Sullivan, Reenard, South Kerry Board

2 Eabha Healy, Glenflesk, East Kerry Board.

BALLAD GROUP

1 Glenflesk, East Kerry Board

2 St. Pats, Tralee/St. Brendans Board

Novelty

1 Reenard, South Kerry Board

2 Na Gaeil, Tralee/St. Brendans Board

INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

1 Finuge, North Kerry Football Board

2 Crotto, North Kerry Hurling Board

SET DANCING

1 Spa, East Kerry Board

2 Dromid Pearces, South Kerry Board

OVERALL CLUB Reenard, South Kerry Board.