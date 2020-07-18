County Minor Football League Round 1 Review

Minor Football League Group A
Milltown/Castlemaine 6-16 Spa Killarney 4-16
Minor Football League Group B
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 6-11 Dromid/Waterville 0-15
Na Gaeil 5-13 An Ghaeltacht 1-6
Castlegregory GAA Club 3-10 Austin Stacks 3-10
Dr. Crokes 4-14 Kenmare 0-9
Killarney Legion 2-12 Rathmore 1-8
Minor Football League Group C
Laune Rangers 2-15 Ballymacelligott 0-4
Firies 3-12 Keel/Listry 2-13
Minor Football League Group D
Churchill 3-9 Currow 0-12
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 1-13 Knock/Brosna/Duagh 2-8
Minor Football League Group E
Fossa 3-19 Gneeveguilla 1-14
Beaufort 2-14 Kilcummin 1-8
Minor Football League Group F
Castleisland Desmonds 3-8 Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle 1-14
Minor Football League Group G
Renard – St. Mary’s 4-12 Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane 1-11
Minor Football League Group H
Listowel Emmets 1-12 St Senan’s 0-5
Minor Football League Group K
Skellig Rangers/Valentia 5-27 St Michael’s-Foilmore 0-7