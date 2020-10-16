County Matchplay Off

Following the recent announcements in relation to the Public Health Restrictions, the decision has been taken by the Kerry County Board of Pitch & Putt Ireland in the past week to call off the adult County Matchplay Championships scheduled for this coming October Bank Holiday weekend in Deerpark until a later date.

While the fact that with Level 3 restrictions Newmarket members are not able to travel to Kerry was a consideration in the Board’s decision, the fact also that course conditions at this time of the year are generally not at their most optimum for Championship play was also considered as well as fading daylight.

The Board will look at re-arranging the event for a later date and with the 2020 Pitch & Putt Year still running until March 1st of next year, the event may take place in either January or February of 2021 if course conditions allow.