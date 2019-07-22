County League Divison 2 Round Up

Credit Union County Football League

Round 9

Kenmare Shamrocks 1- 12 Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-10.

On Saturday night, Kenmare Shamrock and Glenbeigh Glencar played out an entertaining 60 minutes of football in front of a large crowd in Kenmare. The home side got off to a perfect start with Paul O Connor kicking 3 unanswered points. Glenbeigh Glencar got on the score sheet in the 15th minute with a well-worked move seeing Tommy Cahill slotting over from close range. Both teams traded scores but it was the home side who finished stronger with points from Fionan O’Sullivan and 2 long-range free-kicks from goalkeeper Kieran Fitzgibbon. The score going into the dressing rooms at half time was Kenmare Shamrocks 0-09 0-04 Glenbeigh Glencar.

The travelling team got off to the better start in the second when Tommy Cahill again slotted over 2 quick points (one from play and one from a free) to bring a kick of a ball between the sides. On the 40th minute Kenmare brought Kevin Price on and 4 minutes later he had the ball in the back of the net after a great passing move from Kenmare. This put 6 points between the sides which was too much of a deficit for Glenbeigh Glencar to pull back. Two late scores from ex Kerry footballer Darren O’Sullivan and Liam Roche brought the teams closer but it was the home side who ran out winners on a scoreline of 1- 12 0-10. This leaves Kenmare topping division by 3 points with 2 games left.

Top Scorers for Kenmare were Paul O Connor 0-03 and Kieran Fitzgibbon 0-03 while Tommy Cahill 0-06 and Darren o Sullivan 0-03 were best for Glenbeigh Glencar. Match referee was Tommy Moriarty.

Ballymacelligott 6-17 Annascaul 3-12

Annascaul and Ballymacelligott came into this round 9 game on 9 points each, however, it was the visitors who moved up the ladder after this clash. Annascaul opened the scoring with an early point from Jason Hickson, which was quickly followed by Ballymac’s opening score from Aiden Breen. The first goal of the evening came from Annascaul’s Cathal Ferriter in the fifth minute. This was quickly followed by Ballymacs first goal from the boot of Michael Herlihy. There were 3 further goals scored before halftime, with Ballymac leading at the break 3-06 to 2-06.

Ballymac started the second half strongly and scored two further goals in the opening minutes. They continued to dominate play and extended their lead further. The visitors eventually ended up winning by 6-17 to 3-12.