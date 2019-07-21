County League Division 5 Round Up

COUNTY FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIV. 5; “A” and “B” 2019

GROUP “A”

Beale 1-8 Dr. Crokes “C” 0-5

Played in blustery conditions, a competitive game took place between Beale and Dr Crokes “C” on Friday evening in Páirc de Staic, Ballybunion. Beale got off to a good start, with two opening points and then Darragh Buckley raised the green flag. Both teams battled hard with some great teamwork and Seán Coppinger opened the scoring for Crokes. The second quarter witnessed some fine passages of play. Seán Dee in the Beale goals saved an almost dead certainty. The ball was then worked down the pitch by Beale to be denied another almost certainty by Lorcan Martin between the Crokes’ posts. Possession was the name of the game, with the both defences working well under pressure. A great tussle ensued between Beale corner back, John Griffin, and Croke forward, Seán Mangan, who foraged constantly for scores, while Kevin Smith at centre back was dominant in Crokes’ defence.

Beale were a goal to the good at the short whistle, 1-3 to 0-3. The teams exchanged points on the changeover. Scores were hard come by in an action-packed second half. A penetrating run by Crokes’ Dan Healy seemed destined for the top of the net and again Seán Dee saved for Beale. Crokes’ Seán Mangan and Beale’s James McMahon exchanged points. Again Crokes’ Lorcan Martin pulled off a superb save in goalmouth drama in the closing minutes.

Sneem/Derrynane 4-7 Ballyduff 2-10

Played in Sneem where the visitors were first to score with a point from Thomas Slattery .Tim Murphy equalized for Sneem/Derrynane in the 4th minute. Ballyduff added two further points from Kevin Bowler to lead 3 to 1 on 7minutes. Conor O’Brien ,Denis Sullivan and Dion Burke had points and Tim Murphy had a goal to put the home team 1-4 to 0-3 on 14 minutes.Kevin Bowler again and Paul Carroll along with Padraig Walsh had points to cut the lead to a point on 22minutes. The home team responded with a Morgan O’Donoghue goal . Kevin Carroll had a Ballyduff point. The home team responded again with a Tim Murphy goal just before the whistle for half time at 3-4 to 0-7 to Sneem/Derrynane. Kevin Bowler opened the scoring with a point for Ballyduff before Conor O’Brien had two points for Sneem/Derrynane.Ballyduff had four points on the trot to leave the score 3-6 to 0-10 on 20 minutes. They added a goal soon after as Dion Burke chipped in with a point for Sneem/Derrynane. Shane McGillicuddy then netted for Sneem/Derrynane after a good run by Morgan O’Donoghue . Ballyduff had the ball in the net themselves in the 28th minute to leave 3 points between the teams. That proved to be the final score before the whistle . That’s seven wins in a row for Sneem/Derrynane who now have to reached the promotion play off. Sneem/Derrynane 4-7 Ballyduff 2-10

Tuosist Kerins O Rahillys “B”

Tuosist gave w/o to Kerins O Rahillys “B”

Kenmare Shamrocks “B” Dingle “B”

To be played Monday July22nd.

Milltown/Castlemaine “B” 1-10 Scartaglen 1-15

Played in difficult weather conditions Scartaglen confirmed promotion to Division 4 with a comfortable win over their hosts. The visitors got the tonic of an early goal when Donnacha Daly after a pass from Niall Casey found the net. Donnacha Daly was on top of his game finishing with a tally of 1-3 and his side led at the interval by 6pts. On the changeover Scartaglen dictated matters and with Mike Coakley lording at midfield and Padraig O Connor leading from defence the visitors ran out deserving victors.

GROUP “B”

Kilgarvan Rathmore “B”

To be played Saturday August 10th

Killarney Legion “B” Asdee

To be played W/E of August 10/11th

Austin Stacks “B” 2-9 Knocknagoshel 1-12

Knocknagoshel stay top of Division 5B despite dropping their first point of the season after being held to a draw by a gritty Stacks outfit in Connolly Park on Saturday evening. The visitors went ahead inside the opening minute when Eamon Walsh put over from a free. Daniel O’Rourke ((Stacks) and Eamon then exchanged points before Rory Forbes goaled for the home side in the 11th minute. Points then by John and Eamon Walsh leveled matters by the end of the first quarter. Three points then in as many minutes, all from frees, by Theo Diggin and Donagh MvKivergan (2) put Stacks three points ahead again.

However Knocknagoshel put on the pressure in the closing minutes of the half adding four points without reply – two by Niall Barrett and one each from Eamon and John Walsh to leave them one ahead at the break (0-8 to 1-4).

Stacks then dominated the third quarter holding the opposition scoreless while adding 1-4 to their tally. Substitute David Couchman was less than five minutes on the pitch when he goaled. Their four points came from Donagh McMahon (2), Dean Scanlon and Rory Forbes. But in the final quarter it was the visitors who dominated matters when they did exactly the same thing – holding their opponents scoreless while adding 1-4 to their tally – their goal coming from Michael Walsh in the 47th minute and their four points scored by Eamon Walsh (2), Declan Dillane and John O’Connell. But on the stroke of 60 minutes it was Dean Scanlon who became the hero of the hour for Stacks when he leveled the game again for the 6th and final time.

Both sides then had chances in the closing three minutes of added time before referee Ronan Moore blew the final whistle and a draw seemed a fair result after a hard fought, exciting game that went down to the wire.

Scorers:

Austin Stacks: Rory Forbes (1-1), David Couchman (1-0), Donagh McMahon, Dean Scanlon and Donagh McKivergan (0-2 each), and Daniel O’Rourke and Theo Diggin (free) (0-1 each).

Knocknagoshel: Eamon Walsh(0-6 – four frees), Michael Walsh (1-0) Niall Barrett and John Walsh (0-2 each) and Declan Dillane and John O’Connell (0-1 each).

Cromane 0-11, Beaufort 0-8

Cromane held on in challenging conditions last Friday evening to secure the two county league points on offer in Beaufort.

A series of heavy showers that started just before throw-in ruined the game as a spectacle.

Cromane were able to adjust to conditions and dominated most of the first half. They led by 0-6 to 0-1 at the break with scores from, among others, Emmet Casey, Darren Houlihan, Niall Dennehy and Mikey Houlihan.

Cromane extended their lead to 0-9 to 0-2 ten minutes into the second half, thanks to points from Donnchadh Walsh and a punched effort from Cathal Crosby. At this stage, Cromane looked set for a comfortable win.

However, the home side came storming back and outscored the eventual winners by 0-6 to 0-2 in the last quarter. Substitute Paudie Coffey was their inspiration as he popped over three points with brothers Padraig and Micheal O’Sullivan, and Padraig Hallissey at midfield also pushing them on to the end.

Cromane’s only scores in this period were two punched points from corner-forward Emmet Casey as they held on for a three-point win.

Ballylongford Moyvane

Ballylongford 3-8 Moyvane 4-7

This game was brought forward to Friday evening and went ahead at O’Rahilly Park Ballylongford in blustery conditions.

The home side were the early pacesetters and Ciaran O’Connor got them off the mark with a pointed free,this was quickly cancelled out with a Brendan Galvin point a minute later.

Thomas Doherty and Joe McCarthy got Bally back in front with a point apiece before Martin Stack who was the go to man for Moyvane levelled the sides with two quick points.

Ciaran O’Connor and Niall Mulvihill exchanged before Bally struck for two goals from Jack Mulvihill and Kenneth Tydings in the 27th and 29th minute leaving the half time score.

Half Time

Ballylongford 2-5 Moyvane 0-4

Ballylongford extended their lead with a goal from Jack Mulvihill from an acute angle which deceived the Moyvane goalie in the second minute of the half to further extend their lead. Martin Stack got a point back for Moyvane before Niall Mulvihill got the first of his two goals either side of another Stack point.

Ciaran O’Connor kicked over a pointed free for Bally,but Moyvane who were now coming out on top at midfield added a further 1-1 as Martin Stack caught the Bally defence napping when he goaled from a close range free.

Ciaran O’Connor and Thomas Doherty kicked over two points for Ballylongford in the closing stages but Moyvane had already added their fourth goal and went on to secure the win.

Referee

Brendan Griffin

Team

Shane Sullivan.Paul Murphy Sean Hanrahan.Daren Murphy.Cian Barrett.Matt O’Connor.Padraig O’Neill.Tadhg McEllistrim.Thomas Doherty.0-3.Jack Mulvihill 2-0.Joe McCarthy.Michael Tydings.0-1.Michael Holly.Ciaran O’Connor 0-4.Kenneth Tydings 1-0.Subs Michael Lynch for Michael Tydings.