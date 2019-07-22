County League Division 3 Round Up

St Senan’s v Keel

Score. St Senans 0.13 to Keel 1.09

Senans opened the scoring in the 2nd minute and Keel replied in the 4th minute. Senans got the next 3 points in the 5th, 8th and 13th minute one which was a free

with the other two coming from play. Keel got the next 2 points in the 21st and 22nd minute. Senans kept the scoreline ticking over with 3 points from Eoin O’Connell two of which were frees and Keel replied with a point on the stroke

of half time which left the halftime score 7 points to 4 to the home side.

Eoin O’Connell opened the scoring in the second half with a free and Keel replied from a free in the 5th minute. Paudie Quille converted a free for Senans before Keel replied with one from play. Senans tagged

on another free from Quille before Keel were awarded a penalty in the 14th minute which was duly converted by Gary Sayers. Senans and Keel both split the posts before Senans scored two more to leave the score 13 points to 1-7 in injury time.

Keel scored two more points in injury time and the game was blown up on the 36th minute with Senans winning by the minmum of 1 point.