Crotta Secure 2019 County Minor Hurling Title
Crotta have beaten Ballyduff in the Keane's County Minor Hurling Final on a score of 1-11 to 0-13.It was proving to be a very...
Valentia Regatta Takes Place Today
South Kerry hosts the Valentia Regatta today.Bringing us updates this afternoon is Mary B Teahan.Mary B report 1
The Rose of Tralee 60th anniversary begins today – August 23rd, 2019
The Rose of Tralee International Festival marks its 60th anniversary this year. Chief Executive Anthony O'Gara and Head of Operations Oliver Hurley join Jerry to...
The Banter escalation between the Kerry & Dublin Mayors – August 23rd, 2019
The banter between the Kerry and Dublin Mayors ahead of the All Ireland final is intensifying. Cathaoirleach of KCC Cllr Niall Kelleher joins Jerry to...
The unusual Kerry Supporter Song – August 23rd, 2019
One of the more unusual Kerry supporter songs Daniel Casey and Aidan Leahy join Jerry in studio to discuss the process of creating the song