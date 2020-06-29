County Football & Hurling Draws Live On Radio Kerry Tonight

The draws for Round 1 of the Garvey’s SuperValu Senior County Football & Hurling Championships will be live on Radio Kerry today.

Those draws are to take place from 7 on our Terrace Talk programme.

16 teams compete in the Football Championship, with 8 in the Hurling Championships.

Both will be open draw and straight knockout, with a result on the day unless otherwise decided by the CCC.

Venues to be decided by the CCC.

Also, for all games the CCC may, and without requiring the agreement of either team involved, change venue at short notice and play midweek games