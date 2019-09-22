County Football Championship Wins For St Kierans & Dingle

St Kierans and Dingle have registered victories in Round 1 of the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

St Kierans beat Mid Kerry 12 points to 9 while Dingle defeated Austin Stacks 12 points to 6.

Round 1 of the Championship continues with 6 games today.

Two games are at 1.30; Legion against Kilcummin in Fitzgerald Stadium & St Brendan’s versus East Kerry at Austin Stack Park.

At 2.30 Kenmare District face West Kerry in Templenoe while South Kerry take on Shannon Rangers in Caherciveen.

There are 3.30 starts for Dr Crokes v Rathmore in Fitzgerald Stadium and Kerins O’Rahillys against Kenmare Shamrocks at Austin Stack Park.

The draw for Round 2A and Rd 2B will take place this evening at 5.30, live on Radio Kerry.

The CCC will meet at 6 today to confirm those fixtures, which will be played next weekend.

