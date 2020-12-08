County Convention To Hear Of Struggle To Recruit Referees

County Convention will tomorrow night be told about the struggles to recruit hurling referees in the Kingdom.

The County Referees Committee report details how the pool is small and the following example is given “ To let you know how bad things are, if either Kilmoyley, Lixnaw or Causeway are playing Ballyduff, there are only 2 neutral referees available, one who works outside the county. This is at all levels and is unhealthy for both the clubs and the referee himself.”

Under the headline recruitment it’s stated “We must reiterate that the onus is on the clubs to recruit referees. Great strides have been made in the county to reduce the number of clubs without referees, but we must kick on again. We will be contacting all clubs over the next few months to see what can be done about this.”