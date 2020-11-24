County Committee Hears Of Potential 2021 Schedule

County Board delegates have been told that 2021 is looking like a split season in all but name.

Potential timings for competitions were included in the CCC report to the November meeting of County Committee.

The Club and County Championships could be played between August and October next year.

That’s if the Inter County season runs from February to July, as was mentioned to delegates.

However, it was pointed out that this is all largely speculative at this stage and not confirmed by any means.

If that touted split season were to go ahead then Kerry CCC are also looking at County Leagues during March to July, with Provincials and Districts over the November/December period.

Some issues were pointed out if this scenario arises:

Club Championship rolling into County Championship

Most Championship games if not all-result on the day

Very compressed fixtures from July onwards

Senior Leagues without Intercounty players-including Senior Hurling League

Big pressure points for dual players and Under 21 competitions

The last two weekends of January and opening weekend in February are being looked at to conclude the 2020 local season.

The East Kerry Board are now planning to recommence the Dr. O Donoghue Cup and Fr Galvin Intermediate Championship in early January.

They say this will be reliant on the restrictions at the time.