County Committee To Decide Tonight On How Kerry Captains Are Chosen

County Committee will tonight decide how the captains of the Kerry Senior hurling & football teams are to be chosen in the future.

At present the County champions in each code have the honour of selecting who leads the Kingdom.

However, delegates will tonight vote on the motion: “That the Captain of the Kerry Senior hurling & football teams shall be selected by the team management in consultation with the Chairman of the Kerry County Committee.”

If the motion is passed, it would be applied from 2021 onwards.



The meeting is at 8 in the Pavilion, Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

