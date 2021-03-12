County Clean up will not go ahead at end of month

The County Clean up will not go ahead at the end of the month.

The event, which is supported by Kerry County Council and KWD Recycling, usually takes place in late March or early April.

Each year, volunteers collect thousands of bags of rubbish from across the county.

Environment officer with Kerry County Council Ger O’Brien told councillors at the Listowel Municipal District meeting that the annual clean up will not go ahead later this month due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He said it may take a different form later in the year, as there is a considerable public appetite for the event.