County Clean up will not go ahead at end of month

Mountain Stage…Pat Kavanagh, left with the Kells Crew, Iveragh Peninsula, Elle Kavanagh, Louise Rafferty, Manasi Haile, Kathleen Golden, Mike Golden, Caragh Kavanagh, John Kavanagh, Michael Kavanagh, Daisy Ellen Hayden, among the 6,000 volunteers who participated in this years the County Clean-Up day. Now in it’s 7th year. The initiative between KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council has seen thousands of bags collected along Kerry roads.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***

The County Clean up will not go ahead at the end of the month.

The event, which is supported by Kerry County Council and KWD Recycling, usually takes place in late March or early April.

Each year, volunteers collect thousands of bags of rubbish from across the county.

Environment officer with Kerry County Council Ger O’Brien told councillors at the Listowel Municipal District meeting that the annual clean up will not go ahead later this month due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He said it may take a different form later in the year, as there is a considerable public appetite for the event.

 

