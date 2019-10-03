County Championship Game Between St Kieran’s and Kilcummin Postponed

There are changes to Sunday’s fixtures in the third round of the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

West Kerry versus Kenmare Shamrocks which was due to start at 1.30 has now been put back to the later start time of 2.30.

This is because the later game between St Kierans and Kilcummin has been postponed until the 13th of October following the tragic death of Kerrie Browne yesterday.

The Management and players in St Kieran’s have expressed their appreciation to Kilcummin and Kerry GAA for agreeing to the postponement.