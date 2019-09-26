County Champions Injury-Free Heading Into Round 2A v St Kierans

Shane Murphy is likely to return to the Dr Crokes side to play St Kierans on Saturday night in Round 2A of the Garvey’s Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.

Jordan Kiely and John Payne are also likely to feature in the game which throws-in at 5pm in Tralee’s Austin Stack Park.

Crokes Selector, Niall Botty O’Callaghan says the defending champions have a clean bill of health following last weekend’s convincing win over Rathmore.

The St Kieran’s Manager, Jimmy Keane has a few injury worries going into Saturday’s game against Dr Crokes.