Counts continue this morning as seven local authority seats filled

Seven Councillors have so far been elected to Kerry County Council.

All 4 seats in the Castleisland electoral area have been filled by Jackie Healy Rae ( Independent), Charlie Farrelly ( Independent), Bobby O Connell ( Fine Gael) and Fionnan Fitzgerald ( Fianna Fail ).

Two sitting councillors lost their seats in the Castleisland area – FF’s Thomas Mc Ellistrim and Fine Gaels Pat Mc Carthy.

The 3 seats in the Corca Dhuibhne area have also been filled by Fianna Fails Michael O Shea – who was the first person to be elected to the new Council yesterday, Fianna Fail’s Breandan Fitzgerald and outgoing FG Councillor Seamus Cosai Fitzgerald who was re relected.

Final tallies were completed for the Tralee Electoral area which was sorted in Tralee last night.

Final tallies have also been completed for the Killarney, Kenmare and Listowel electoral areas, but formal counts will not commence for these 4 electoral areas until 9am this morning.

The Killarney and Kenmare counts will takes place at the Sports and Leisure Centre in Killarney and the Tralee and Listowel counts in John Mitchels GAA Clubhouse in Tralee.

Final Tallies were showing FF’s Norma Foley topping the poll in Tralee and Fine Gael’s Aoife Thornton in Listowel.

Maura Healy Rae is expected to head the poll in the Killarney electoral area, and Johhny Healy Rae in Kenmare.

Final tallies from each of these electoral areas are available on the Radio Kerry website www.radiokerry.ie.

The Divorce Referendum was approved by 80.5% yes votes in Kerry compared to 19.5% no. This was based on a turnout of 60.3%.

Formal counts will commence for the European elections in Ireland South today.