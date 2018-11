2 Kerry clubs will next weekend bid to capture Provincial crowns.

Dr.Crokes take on St. Josephs Miltown Malbay from Clare in the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

The Intermediate decider sees Kilcummin face Cork team Fermoy in Mallow.





Both games are on Sunday November 25th at 1.30.

Therese O’Callaghan from the Irish Examiner has been following Fermoy’s progress http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ThereseOC.mp3